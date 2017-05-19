Islamic Academy of Columbia holds historic D.A.R.E. graduation

Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates an array of sculptures using found items made out of metal, cast iron, shells and stainless steel. Humphries studied art at the College of Charleston and has been creating art for the past 17 years. A few of his pieces are on display at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. A recent piece featuring two large horses was inspired by the work of artist Anna Hyatt Huntington. He can be reached for commission work at (803)633-5444.