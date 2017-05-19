Columbia sculptor and his amazing art

Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates an array of sculptures using found items made out of metal, cast iron, shells and stainless steel. Humphries studied art at the College of Charleston and has been creating art for the past 17 years. A few of his pieces are on display at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. A recent piece featuring two large horses was inspired by the work of artist Anna Hyatt Huntington. He can be reached for commission work at (803)633-5444.
gmelendez@thestate.com
Columbia metal sculptor and his amazing work

Local

Columbia metal sculptor and his amazing work

Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates an array of sculptures using found items made out of metal, cast iron, shells and stainless steel. Humphries studied art at the College of Charleston and has been creating art for the past 17 years. A few of his pieces are on display at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. A recent piece featuring two large horses was inspired by the work of artist Anna Hyatt Huntington. He can be reached for commission work at (803) 633-5444.

Here's what it's like to do yoga with a puppy

Local

Here's what it's like to do yoga with a puppy

Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at her yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Participants bring their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. The puppy yoga class will be held once a month.

Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career

Local

Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school.

Editor's Choice Videos