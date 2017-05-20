Norma Bostic was last seen around 6:30p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Norma Bostic was last seen around 6:30p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Photo provided by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found, being treated

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

May 20, 2017 8:46 PM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department says Norma Bostic has been found about a half a mile from where she was last seen on Saturday.

A deputy heard “a female voice in a pastureland adjacent to St. Luke’s Church Road,” the sheriff’s department said. Bostic was located on the fence line of the pastureland.

Earlier tonight, neighbors, family members, bloodhounds and a state helicopter searched a densely wooded area of Newberry County for her.

She wandered into a thickly wooded area near her home on Green Meadow Road off the Glenn Street Extension, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

