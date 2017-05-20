UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found, being treated

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department says Norma Bostic has been found about a half a mile from where she was last seen on Saturday.
A deputy heard “a female voice in a pastureland adjacent to St. Luke’s Church Road,” the sheriff’s department said. Bostic was located on the fence line of the pastureland.
Earlier tonight, neighbors, family members, bloodhounds and a state helicopter searched a densely wooded area of Newberry County for her.
She wandered into a thickly wooded area near her home on Green Meadow Road off the Glenn Street Extension, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.
