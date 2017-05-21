Heavy rain, localized flooding possible early this week

A storm system could bring heavy rain and localized flooding to the Midlands in the early part of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Lexington and Richland counties could start seeing showers between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Rachel Cobb of the National Weather Service in Columbia. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but Cobb said some isolated thunderstorms could develop, and they could bring small hail or wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
“Some moderate rain will be possible,” she said. “There could be some localized flooding this afternoon.”
Showers will continue through Sunday night and into Monday. The greatest chance for heavy rain will be Monday and Tuesday, according to Cobb, who said the biggest threat over the next few days will be heavy rain.
“There’s still some uncertainty as to how much rain we’re going to get,” she said, adding that models are showing rainfall amounts for the Midlands between 1 and 5 inches.
The rainfall is part of a large, slow-moving frontal boundary moving southeast from the Ohio Valley region, Cobb said. So far, no watches or warnings have been issued for the area.
The greatest chance for heavy rain Monday will be in the afternoon and evening hours, Cobb said. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s.
