Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Local

May 21, 2017 4:22 PM

Pig found on Sunday stroll in Lexington

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department found a pig Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., the sheriff’s department reported the black pig was discovered off of Fish Hatchery Road. The post on Twitter said “Someone went hog wild on a Saturday night & didn't make it home!”

Anyone who knows who the pig belongs to is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 803-457-4710.

This is the second pig discovered roaming loose in Lexington this month. A pig was spotted wandering on Gibson Road on May 2.

That pig, jokingly referred to as “the swine suspect,” by the Lexington Sheriff’s Department was taken to a new home in Hartsville.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run

2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run 1:34

2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run
Governor's Cup 1st place finisher Geoffrey Ngetich of Kenya 1:02

Governor's Cup 1st place finisher Geoffrey Ngetich of Kenya
Governor's Cup 2017 Spirit Stations 1:08

Governor's Cup 2017 Spirit Stations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos