Pig found on Sunday stroll in Lexington

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department found a pig Sunday.
Around 2 p.m., the sheriff’s department reported the black pig was discovered off of Fish Hatchery Road. The post on Twitter said “Someone went hog wild on a Saturday night & didn't make it home!”
Anyone who knows who the pig belongs to is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 803-457-4710.
Here's our latest addition to the #LCSDnews pen. If you know whose pig this is, please give us a call! #LESM pic.twitter.com/6viy2HNMAs— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 21, 2017
This is the second pig discovered roaming loose in Lexington this month. A pig was spotted wandering on Gibson Road on May 2.
That pig, jokingly referred to as “the swine suspect,” by the Lexington Sheriff’s Department was taken to a new home in Hartsville.
Here's the swine suspect we recaptured last night. He'll squeal all the way to his new home in @hartsvillesc next week. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/6ciK8MzS1b— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 4, 2017
Someone went hog wild on a Saturday night & didn't make it home! We found another pig off of Fish Hatchery Rd. Yours? Call 457-4710. #LESM— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 21, 2017
