Weekly checks for summer pollution advised for 2 Midlands rivers

State environmental officials are asking local officials to help ensure that contamination in the lower Saluda and Congaree rivers is discovered much faster this summer.
A plan taking shape recommends weekly tests of bacteria in the rivers, which are popular for recreation. Tests are now conducted monthly, increasing in frequency if problems are discovered.
Another change would lead to getting results in one day instead of as long as two weeks. The quicker turnaround is more expensive.
The plan would help provide timely warnings for swimmers, boaters, waders and anglers about pollution from sewage spills and other sources, supporters say.
“It’s in the best interest of everyone to make sure these rivers are in good shape,” said Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall, whose family canoes and tubes on the Saluda. His town is preparing to contribute $2,000 for the tests.
The plan will allow “more robust” checks at eight sites instead of one, according to the proposal from officials at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Follow-up tests would be conducted daily if pollution is found until the contamination ebbs, according to the plan.
Water quality reports would be posted weekly online.
Weekly tests during the prime season for outdoor fun on the rivers are overdue, Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said. “This would really be a big step forward,” he said.
But it’s uncertain whether the plan will be as extensive as initially planned this summer.
DHEC is just starting to outline the proposal to the two dozen groups that are being asked to help pay for the tests, including state agencies, municipalities, outdoor sports groups and utilities.
Officials in Lexington County, Cayce and West Columbia said they haven’t heard about the effort, while those in Columbia favor it.
“We’ll do our share,” Columbia water director Clint Shealy said. “It’s important with all the recreation on the rivers.”
Measures to enhance water quality reports might start in a limited way and later expanded, Stangler said.
The plan for weekly tests grew out of talks among DHEC and local officials after sewer spills last summer, according to the proposal.
Contamination found in the rivers and creeks flowing into them comes from sewer leaks and rainwater that picks up bacteria from vehicle fluids and fertilizers before entering streams.
Besides promoting safety, knowing pollution levels helps guide cleanup plans and detects sewage leaks faster, officials say.
Samples would be taken from sites on the rivers from Saluda Shoals Park on the Saluda to the Rosewood Drive landing downstream on the Congaree, according to the plan.
