Columbia opens its outdoor public pools just as Memorial Day approaches

The capital city opens its outdoor public pools on Saturday with longer hours.
Plus, residents north of the city will be able to swim on Monday, Memorial Day, in the city’s newest pool, at the Greenview Aquatic Center. Greenview will close other Mondays for cleaning, Columbia’s parks and recreation director said.
Regular hours at both pools start Memorial Day week, Randy Davis said.
Inaugural hours
Visitors will be able to jump in at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maxcy Gregg pool, near the University of South Carolina campus, as well as at the Aquatic Center, which is nestled in Greenview, a neighborhood off Farrow Road.
Both pools will close at 7 p.m. that Saturday – an hour later than regular hours, Davis said. Both pools will reopen from 2 to 6 p.m. on the initial Sunday and each Sunday through the swimming season, he said.
Regular hours
Maxcy Gregg’s hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10-6 on Saturdays and 2-6 on Sundays. The pool is closed Fridays for cleaning.
Greenview’s hours are 1-6 Tuesdays through Fridays; 10-6 Saturdays; 2-6 Sundays; closed Mondays.
The city’s only indoor pool, at Drew Wellness Center off Harden Street, is open Mondays through Thursdays 1-4; 1-6:30 on Fridays; 1-5 on Saturdays and 2:30-5 on Sundays.
Pay to swim
Fees to use the pools will apply from the initial weekend throughout the swimming season. They are $3 for those 12 or younger; $4 for those 13 or older.
Fees at Drew are: $3 for those 17 or younger; $6 for those 18 to 49; $5 for those 50 or older.
Comments