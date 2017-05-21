After 2 deaths, officials urge safety, attention as Lake Murray boating season starts

The primary boating season on Lake Murray barely has begun, but with two deaths on the water already this year and the Memorial Day holiday approaching, law enforcement is trying to keep that number from climbing.
“Unlike being on land, things happen very fast on the water,” said Officer Judson Smith of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer boating season and can draw thousands of people to the waters and beaches of Lake Murray. The first big holiday of the summer comes less than a month after two men were killed in a two-boat crash on the lake, which saw one fatality in each of the past two years.
Investigators determined that Danny Phillips did not yield the right of way to an Intrepid powerboat, causing the crash that killed Phillips and his friend, Shawn Lanier.
Smith said one of the most common hazards officers see on the lake is carelessness in operating a watercraft. “They just kind of throw caution to the wind,” he said. “They don’t pay attention, they let their guard down, and that’s often when accidents happen.”
There were 15 accidents on Lake Murray in 2016, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which under state law must investigate every watercraft collision. In the three years before that, the number of accidents ranged between 11 and 12.
Having a proper lookout on board can help avoid not only a collision but a ticket and fine, according to Master Deputy Troy Livingston of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department marine patrol unit, which has the responsibility of patrolling more than 70 percent of the lake.
“The law states you’ve got to have a proper lookout,” he said. “That’s not just a captain; that’s everybody on board. If you get involved in a wreck and nobody was paying attention, you can get charged for having an improper lookout or not having a lookout.”
Livingston said boating at night poses additional risks, including decreased visibility. Boat traffic on the lake at night can sometimes be worse than during the day, he said.
“A lot of boat lights are right in line with those other lights (on the shore),” he said. “You can mistake them for a house light, just glancing around and looking.”
The last time multiple people died at the same time on Lake Murray was in May 2010, when four people died in two separate nighttime collisions on the lake.
Livingston and Smith said confusion and collisions can be reduced by people knowing the rules of the water and when to yield the right of way. That includes learning and understanding the red and green navigational lights on boats.
Law enforcement officers patrolling the lake conduct regular safety checks on boats to make sure that drivers are not impaired and that the vessels have the required safety devices, including a life jacket that fits each person on the watercraft.
The driver of a boat could face a fine of up to $470 for each person who does not have a life jacket that fits, according to Livingston, who said deputies will provide additional life jackets that can be returned when the driver goes to court.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement patrolling the lake on weekends will have medics and medical supplies on their boats, Livingston said. If there is an accident, response times can vary, depending on where on the lake the caller is.
If a person calls 911, dispatchers can determine their location using GPS.
Even though it’s normal for law enforcement to conduct safety checks on the lake, Livingston said some people don’t respond well and feel like deputies are harassing them.
“We just want you to be safe,” he said.
By the numbers
2
Boating deaths on Lake Murray this year
1
Total fatalities on Lake Murray in two previous years
15
Accidents on Lake Murray in 2016
11-12
Accidents in each of the three years before that
SOURCE: DNR
