After 2 deaths, officials urge safety, attention as Lake Murray boating season starts

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet Pause 2:28 Get ready now for the August solar eclipse 1:34 2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:33 Can you operate a boat if you are 16 in South Carolina? Is it ok to go 100mph on Lake Murray? 1:27 Going boating on Lake Murray this summer? What's a float plan? 1:44 Photographing Fireflies at Congaree National Park 1:21 Richland Library Main Renovation on second floor complete 0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points 0:54 Gamecocks commit John Gilreath discusses winning a state title with Northwestern Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Master deputy Troy Livingston explains how to prepare for a day on Lake Murray that will allow you to have fun and keep you safe. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Master deputy Troy Livingston explains how to prepare for a day on Lake Murray that will allow you to have fun and keep you safe. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com