Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts is crowned Miss South Carolina.

First walk by Suzi Roberts Miss SC 2017

In the final night’s competition, Roberts danced to “No Greater Love” in the talent portion.

Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts performs in the talent section of the last night of the pageant.

She wore a black off-shoulder gown.

Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts wears off shoulder black gown on last night of the pageant.

When asked if social media sites should censor or ban extremist groups or extremist speech, she said they should be held liable for terrorist recruiting.

Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts answers question about the responsibility of social media.

Roberts also won the overall talent award for the competition.