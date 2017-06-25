Local

Coroner IDs man who drowned in Saluda River

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

June 25, 2017 12:34 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Sunday identified the man who drowned in the Saluda River after going under the water near Riverbanks Zoo.

The body of Deslin Lamar Mitchell, 27, was pulled from the Saluda River around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Watts said. Mitchell, who lived on Brown Street in West Columbia, went missing Friday in the water behind Riverbanks Zoo near Wildlife Parkway.

“How Mr. Mitchell ended up in the river is not clear at this time,” Watts said in a release. “An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to drowning.”

Mitchell was the second Columbia river death in less than a week. A 35-year-old man drowned Sunday while trying to swim across the Congaree River near downtown with three other people.

