Water quality fears spur Lexington County residents to battle quarry

Residents opposed to a stone quarry in western Lexington County will argue this week that the facility’s approval by state environmental officials should be overturned.
Vulcan Materials Co. plans to open the quarry on a 553-acre site midway between Gilbert and Batesburg-Leesville just off U.S. 1 near Old Field Road.
The new quarry would replace Vulcan’s 125-year-old mine in the Olympia neighborhood near downtown Columbia. Plans call for the new quarry to operate for 75 years, eventually going 350 feet deep over 131 acres.
Residents are concerned about the wells that supply water for drinking and other uses could be contaminated by dust and debris. Dozens of residents who live within five miles of the proposed quarry rely on wells.
If they can’t stop the mine from opening, residents are pushing for additional safeguards. That message will be delivered Monday as the State Mining Council considers their appeal.
“We’d like to not have it out here,” said Mel Browne, a leader of the Ridge Protection Coalition spearheading opposition. “But if it’s going to be here, we’d like to be protected.”
Specifically, the residents want state and local officials to require Vulcan to meet the non-binding promises the company has made.
A Vulcan official said the company’s operation plans are shaped with the goal of “being a good neighbor.”
The company promises to supply water to surrounding homes if an unexpected problem develops, even if the cause is unknown.
“In our experience, this just doesn’t happen,” company vice president Jimmy Fleming said. “But it it does, we’ll figure out a way and take care of it.”
How that would happen isn’t spelled out. Residents are uncertain about whether the promise includes water for livestock and household uses such as bathing and washing clothes, Brown said.
Water would be supplied for a variety of uses, Fleming said.
Nearby homeowners, who have fought the $40 million project for three years, complain the quarry will disrupt their rural area with dust, traffic and noise.
Residents also are concerned about plans to destroy wetlands on the site, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must still approve. And they want controls on dust than state environmental officials usually approve.
Opponents of the mine have already successfully pushed for some changes in Vulcan’s plans.
County officials are requiring wider landscape buffers and different truck routes to reduce potential problems for nearby residents. Vulcan did not oppose those changes.
The new requirements will cause mining to be concentrated in the center of the site, a step company officials say further reduces problems for those living nearby.
“By listening to our neighbors and working through the permitting process with Lexington County, we have been able to take a good quarry site and make it better,” Fleming said.
Mining Council members are reviewing the plan after preliminary conclusions that the quarry can operate without being a nuisance.
Vulcan officials say their plans exceed state and local requirements.
Company officials say problems will be minimal, especially with self-imposed limits on blasting to loosen stone.
But Bob Guild, the coalition’s attorney,says those pledges aren’t guarantees.
Those living within five miles of the proposed quarry want state officials to impose the promises as requirements and check for compliance frequently.
“Obviously, they (residents) don’t want it there,” Guild said. “Failing that, they want the best protection available for their piece of heaven.”
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
If you go
The State Mining Council will hear concerns about the proposed quarry:
When: 9:30 a.m., Monday
Where: Board room at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, 2600 Bull St., Columbia
