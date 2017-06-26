People take an up close look at the flagship F-16CM of the 20th Fighter Wing Fighting Falcons during the Shaw Air Expo at Shaw Air Force Base in May of 2015 in Sumter. An airman with the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead in his home Sunday.
Local

June 26, 2017 10:05 AM

Shaw airman found dead from apparent suicide in Sumter County

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C.

An airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base was found dead from an apparent suicide in her home Sunday afternoon, officials reported.

The airman was found at her off-base residence in Dalzell around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Shaw AFB.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident has been ruled a suicide, and no foul play is suspected.

The airman was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.

The incident report stated the two letters and a firearm were found at the scene.

