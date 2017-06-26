Shaw airman found dead from apparent suicide in Sumter County

An airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base was found dead from an apparent suicide in her home Sunday afternoon, officials reported.
The airman was found at her off-base residence in Dalzell around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Shaw AFB.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident has been ruled a suicide, and no foul play is suspected.
The airman was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.
The incident report stated the two letters and a firearm were found at the scene.
