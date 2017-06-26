Bask while you can in Columbia’s cool snap

Sure is balmy for the start of summer in South Carolina’s “Famously Hot” capital city.
“It’s not normal for us to be below normal,” meteorologist Chris Rohrbach of the National Weather Service said Monday of temperatures that are forecast to average 4 degrees below Columbia’s predictably steamy temps during this week of June.
“It looks like (Tuesday) will be the coolest day of a cooler week,” Rohrbach said about the city’s first full week of summer.
The average temperature during this time is 92 degrees, he said. The typical high on June 27 is 91.8 degrees. Tuesday’s high is likely to be in the mid-80s in the Midlands, inching up to the upper 80s for folks closer to the Lowcountry.
The humidity also is predicted to stay lower than usual, making the weather seem even nicer, he said. “What people will be feeling more is the drier air.”
Temperatures will rise slowly through the week, the forecaster said. But even Saturday and Sunday highs around 90 will be some 2 degrees below normal.
By comparison, the high on June 26, 2015, was 101, Rohrbach said. The record high on that date is 104 in 1952.
Bask in the pleasant weather while you can. A Columbia summer is around the corner. “I wouldn’t think it will take too long,” the meteorologist said.
