Keep pets safe, calm during July 4 fireworks, S.C. officials say

Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple across the United States, but animal officials are urging safety and consideration for pets, who are easily scared by the noisy celebrations.
“Dogs have much more sensitive sense of hearing and hear things on different wavelengths than humans do,” said Erin Smith, director of public support for the Humane Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals “The intense sounds of fireworks, even on levels that humans can't hear, can frighten dogs and cats.”
Smith said pet owners are urged to keep their fur babies confined, ideally inside the home, or in an area in which they feel comfortable. This could include a crate, if they are crate-trained.
“If they hear such unexpected and scary sounds for them, they’re very likely to run away,” Smith said of pets that are kept outside during celebrations.
Provide some white noise for your pet, like a TV or radio, to drown out the sounds of the fireworks, Smith said.
Be prepared in case your pet escapes the home or yard, Smith said. This includes having identifying markers or an ID tag on their collar or making sure they are microchipped.
Pet owners are advised not to give their animals any sedatives or medication without first consulting with a veterinarian. Some people give their animals Benadryl to keep them calm, but Smith warned that medications for humans were not designed for animals, and that veterinarians know how to prescribe medication based on an animal’s weight.
Fire officials are encouraging humans to stay safe if they plan to shoot fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.
The Columbia Fire Department warned that fireworks can cause severe burns, fractures, scars, disfigurement and even death. Even sparklers, which are considered by many to be harmless, can reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees, according to the fire department.
Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per years, including 1,300 structure fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The fire department urges residents to pass on the amateur fireworks and instead opt for enjoying one of several local displays.
Fireworks safety tips
- Always read and follow directions on the label
- Have an adult present at all times and never allow children to play with, hold or light fireworks
- Only buy fireworks from licensed dealers
- Always have water close by
- Cover any fireworks that aren’t being used
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people
- Never relight a “dud” firework
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket
Source: Columbia Fire Department
Local fireworks displays
Lexington County Peach Festival
July 4, 10 p.m., field behind Gilbert Primary School
Lake Murray Fourth of July Celebration
July 1, 9:15 p.m., Dreher Island State Park and Spence Island
