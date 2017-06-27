Local

June 27, 2017 9:01 PM

Search of Lake Carolina for possible drowning victim suspended until morning

Rachael Myers Lowe

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

State and local dive teams searched the waters of Lake Carolina late into the night Thursday night in search of a possible drowning victim. The Lake Carolina Bridge was closed to traffic to accommodate rescue vehicles and personnel.

The search was suspended shortly before midnight, for safety reasons, the Columbia Fire Department tweeted. The search will resume in the morning.

The first call came in to the the sheriff’s department shortly before 7pm on Tuesday for a juvenile male who was was last seen in the water, said sheriff’s department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

