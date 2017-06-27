Search of Lake Carolina for possible drowning victim suspended until morning

State and local dive teams searched the waters of Lake Carolina late into the night Thursday night in search of a possible drowning victim. The Lake Carolina Bridge was closed to traffic to accommodate rescue vehicles and personnel.
The search was suspended shortly before midnight, for safety reasons, the Columbia Fire Department tweeted. The search will resume in the morning.
First responders still lining the bridge along Lake Carolina Drive as search for missing juvenile continues @wis10 pic.twitter.com/EqkZnP0Rnw— Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) June 28, 2017
The first call came in to the the sheriff’s department shortly before 7pm on Tuesday for a juvenile male who was was last seen in the water, said sheriff’s department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.
Richland deputies search for a missing teen at Lake Carolina in NE Richland Co. It's the 3rd such incident in the last 5 days in the area pic.twitter.com/tgtJFXYSaU— Van Lott (@VanWLTX) June 28, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
