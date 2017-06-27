stock photo
June 27, 2017 9:27 PM

Man shot at Hunters Ridge Apartments, suspect(s) sought

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for one or more suspects connected to a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex off Broad River Road.

A call of shots fired came in to dispatch around 8:30pm. When deputies arrived at the Hunters Ridge Apartments they found a male had been shot in the lower body, said Richland County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not known Tuesday night.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

