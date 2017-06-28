Samsung to build plant, create 950 jobs in Newberry

Samsung will build a $380 million plant in Newberry County that will create 950 jobs over the next three years, company officials announced Wednesday.
The South Korean-based company will produce home appliances at the former Caterpillar plant at 284 Mawsons Way in Newberry. Plans for the plant will be formally announced at a 3 p.m. news conference at Memorial Park in Newberry, across from the Newberry Opera House.
The facility is expected to be in operation in early 2018.
“Samsung’s decision to invest in South Carolina and create nearly 1,000 new jobs here is one that will change the very fabric of the Newberry community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release. “We are excited to know that Samsung will now be an important partner in ushering in an unprecedented period of economic growth and prosperity in our state.”
Samsung will become the second-largest employer in the county, officials said.
“South Carolina is home to national baseball and basketball champions,” County Council chairman Buddy Livingston said. “Now it can claim another title – we feel like we won the World Cup of electronics and manufacturers.”
Newberry County was one of two finalists in the nation for the project, he added.
“This is huge, no two ways about it,” county economic development director Rick Farmer said.
Samsung’s arrival is good news for nearly 300 workers at a local Caterpillar plant that is preparing to close, Farmer said.
The jobless rate in the county was 3.2 percent in May,
Established in 1969 and employing nearly half a million people worldwide, Samsung is one of the world’s leading builders of televisions, smartphones, wearable devices, cameras, digital appliances and network systems as well as appliances.
“For nearly 40 years, Samsung has steadily expanded our operations in the United States, creating thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, research and development,” Samsung Electronics America chief executive Tim Baxter said. “With this investment, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to expanding its U.S. operations and deepening our connection to its American consumers, engineers and innovators who are driving global trends in consumer electronics.”
The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project.
Samsung began contemplating an expansion of its U.S. production base nearly three years ago and initiated discussions with South Carolina in the fall of 2016. company officials said.
Newberry County was selected for the plant due to what company officials say is a its skilled workforce, robust supply chain, location on I-26 providing access to the Upstate manufacturers and Lowcountry ports and commitment to public-private partnerships.
“This new investment will enable Samsung to increase the speed with which we can deliver premium home appliances that reflect the regional preferences of our fastest growing and most important consumer market,” said B.K. Yoon, a company executive who oversees electronics manufacturers.
Wages are expected to average “in the neighborhood” of $18 per hour, Farmer said.
Nothing was announced about how those interested in a job at the new plant can apply.
It’s not certain yet how that will be handled, Farmer said. “There are a lot of details to be shored up,” he said.
Samsung’s arrival will open the door for suppliers and affiliated businesses to come to the county, Livingston said.
Newberry County
Location: 40 miles northwest of downtown Columbia. Home to Newberry College. One of four counties surrounding Lake Murray.
Population: Slightly more than 38,000, according to U.S. Census estimate, spread across seven small towns and farms
Size: 647 square miles
Joblessness: 3.2 percent unemployment rate in May, down from 4.3 percent a year ago.
Major employers: Kraft Foods, Georgia-Pacific and Kiswire
