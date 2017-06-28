Samsung to build plant, create 950 jobs in Newberry

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Samsung to open home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County Pause 1:59 Cancer patient suffered from writhing pain after his pain medicine was stolen 1:36 What to do before you head to the river -- and if you get in trouble on the water 1:37 Meet the biggest baby ever born at Lexington hospital. 3:55 Q&A with Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts 1:31 Residents oppose Lexington County quarry 3:45 Miss SC Teen 2017 Ally McCaslin 1:46 Miss SC Teen 2017 Crowned 0:46 Suspect spray paints "derogatory language" on Teague Park Court driveway 0:41 Indicted Rep. Rick Quinn declares innocence after judge keeps prosecutor on case Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Samsung reached an agreement with South Carolina to open a home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County. The $380M facility will produce Samsung’s home appliances and will generate 954 local jobs by 2020. Samsung

