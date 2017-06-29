Proposal would make Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie national parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Two South Carolina lawmakers have proposed that the site where the Civil War began be raised in status to a national park.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford on Wednesday introduced legislation creating the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Park as the nation’s latest national park and second in South Carolina.
Fort Sumter, on Charleston Harbor, was bombarded by Confederate guns on April 12, 1861, in a fight that started four years of civil war. At Moultrie, on nearby Sullivans Island, American patriots turned back a British fleet trying to capture Charleston days before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Both forts are part of the Fort Sumter National Monument, one of 84 national monuments among 413 sites administered by the National Park Service.
