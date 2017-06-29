Why Fort Jackson scrapped its annual July 4 celebration

Columbia’s Fort Jackson, the largest Army training base in the country, will not host its traditional Torchlight Tattoo Fourth of July celebration this year, with the holiday coming on the heels of the fort’s blow-out centennial celebrations.
“This year Fort Jackson is taking a knee for Independence Day,” Fort Jackson spokesman Pat Jones said. “We just had the wrap-up of the year-long centennial and it featured the Golden Knights, a free concert featuring Hunter Hayes and Kelly Pickler, and (topped) off by a huge fireworks display.”
The Torchlight Tattoo is typically one of the most popular July Fourth events in the Midlands.
It’s not clear when was the last time Fort Jackson did not host the Torchlight Tattoo.
“Not in my memory banks,” Jones said, “but when was the last time we had a centennial anniversary?”
A slew of other events around Columbia will celebrate the holiday. See a list here.
