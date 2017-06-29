Climate change up close: Southern, poor counties to suffer

The map shows median estimates of economic damages per year in 2080 to 2099 under a high-emissions scenario (RCP8.5). Damages are calculated as a percentage of county G.D.P., factoring in agriculture, mortality, crime, labor productivity, coastal impacts and energy demand. Counties with negative damages (green) are projected to see economic benefits. In the chart, the ranges labeled “likely” refer to outcomes with a two-thirds chance of occurring. Source: Hsiang, Kopp, Jina, Rising et al., 2017