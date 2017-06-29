New company takes over the feeding of USC students

A new company takes the reins of food service at the University of South Carolina on Saturday, The Daily Gamecock reported on Thursday.
The Philadelphia-based Aramark, operating under the name “Carolina Food Co.” at USC, plans to expand current popular offerings such as Chick-fil-A and the Horseshoe Deli, add a new USC-specific Congaree River Smokehouse restaurant, a new Mediterranean-themed dining experience and more all-you-can-eat dining locations on campus.
While work on most of the expansions, extensive renovations at the Russell House and new restaurants won’t begin until the summer of 2018, the whole process will be launched with the addition of two new “fully licensed Starbucks” locations at Welsh Humanities and Thomas Cooper Library opening in the Spring of 2018, Faren Alston, the senior district marketing manager for Aramark told the Daily Gamecock.
The change of management brings changes for food service employees, too.
Alston said Carolina Food Co. offered employment to people working under the previous food services company, Sodexo. A “large majority” will return in 2017-18, she said. In addition, the recruitment of USC students for food service jobs will be a key focus this fall.
