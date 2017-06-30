Lexington motorcycle driver not wearing helmet crashes, dies

A motorcycle driver not wearing a helmet crashed his vehicle and died Thursday night, according to officials.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said William James Culpepper, 28, of North Point Road in Lexington crashed a motorcycle around 9:20 p.m. in Columbia Thursday.
According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol, Culpepper was driving northbound on South Beltline Boulevard near Shop Road when his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the side of the road.
Culpepper’s vehicle struck a ditch, and he was thrown from the motorcycle.
Southern said Culpepper was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he died from his injuries at 10:08 p.m.
Southern and Watts confirmed Culpepper was not wearing a helmet during the wreck.
Watts said an autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to blunt for injuries.
S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.
