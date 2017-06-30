Did you pay more SC taxes when you filled up the tank? Why you won't notice

S.C. drivers are unlikely to notice that the state’s gas tax increases by two pennies a gallon on Saturday.

That hike is part of a new law to raise money to repair South Carolina’s crumbling roads.

But the increase is smaller than fluctuations in gas prices.

The Palmetto State’s average price for a gallon of regular gas Friday — $1.91 — was among the lowest in the nation. That was down 4 cents from a week ago and 13 cents compared to a month ago, according to AAA Carolinas.

The new tax hike is at the wholesale level of gasoline sales, but retailers likely will pass on the added cost.

To ease the burden of the tax hike S.C. drivers can save their gas and vehicle maintenance receipts and get a rebate on their income taxes.

Other fees that start Saturday include raising the cap on the state’s sales tax on vehicles by $200 to $500 and a new, one-time $250 fee for new S.C. residents to register their vehicle.