High winds passing through Midlands

Thunderstorms passing through the Midlands from the west are bring some high winds and heavy rains.
The National Weather Service warned that winds between 50-60 mph are moving in from the west.
A strong thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. in Lexington, Richland, Sumter, Calhoun, Kershaw, Saluda and Aiken Counties.
Most of the thunderstorm activity was expected out of the area by 10pm.
About to get nasty here at the barn yard flee market... @NWSColumbia @Midlands_Wx pic.twitter.com/hiBcX8srqp— SouthCarolina_wx (@SCweather_wx) June 30, 2017
