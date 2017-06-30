Radar shows thunderstorm front as of 8:32p.m.
Local

June 30, 2017

High winds passing through Midlands

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Thunderstorms passing through the Midlands from the west are bring some high winds and heavy rains.

The National Weather Service warned that winds between 50-60 mph are moving in from the west.

A strong thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. in Lexington, Richland, Sumter, Calhoun, Kershaw, Saluda and Aiken Counties.

Most of the thunderstorm activity was expected out of the area by 10pm.

