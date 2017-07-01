Victim charged after fleeing friend of accused robber was shot

A second man was charged Saturday following an incident Thursday night that involved a meeting to buy and sell an expensive watch at 3642 Falling Springs Road.
Tommy Truong Le, 19, was charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. He did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon when he brought it to the agreed upon location for the watch’s sale, police said.
Le and another man met the prospective buyer, Zayvonne Tornell Green, 19, late Thursday night.
Green, who was charged with larceny on Friday, is accused of taking the $1,000 watch and Le’s cell phone and fleeing the scene. Green’s friend, who accompanied him to Falling Springs Road, was shot in “buttocks and hand,” as he fled with Green, police said.
Officers who responded to Le’s call to 9-1-1 administered medical aid to Green’s friend, who has not been identified publicly, and then went looking for Green.
Green was found hiding in a closet at the same location, police said.
Le was charged and released on a personal recognizance bond on Saturday.
Comments