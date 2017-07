The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Irmo, Chapin and Prosperity just as the 4th of July fireworks program, capping off a day of holiday activities on Lake Murray, was getting underway.

Weather radar as of 10:20 p.m. July 1 National Weather Service

The severe weather prompted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office to warn of dicey going as people left the lake after a fireworks display that was delayed late into the evening.

Earlier in the day, red,white and blue were the colors of the day.