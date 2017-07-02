Historic downtown Bethel AME waits – and waits – for money to bring new life

More Videos 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale Pause 1:47 Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:28 Fondly remembering Gonzales Gardens apartments 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:13 Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 0:56 It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship 2:05 Getting the Lord's call 3:01 Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbia's historic Bethel AME Church awaits renovation The Renaissance Foundation wants to turn Bethel AME church at Sumter and Taylor streets into a Civil Rights museum and performing arts center. But the project lacks money. The Renaissance Foundation wants to turn Bethel AME church at Sumter and Taylor streets into a Civil Rights museum and performing arts center. But the project lacks money. sellis@thestate.com

