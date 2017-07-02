More Videos

The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:17

The incredible true story of Ian Gale

Pause
Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 1:47

Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:54

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement

Fondly remembering Gonzales Gardens apartments 1:28

Fondly remembering Gonzales Gardens apartments

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 1:13

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church

It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship 0:56

It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship

Getting the Lord's call 2:05

Getting the Lord's call

Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game 3:01

Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game

  • Columbia's historic Bethel AME Church awaits renovation

    The Renaissance Foundation wants to turn Bethel AME church at Sumter and Taylor streets into a Civil Rights museum and performing arts center. But the project lacks money.

The Renaissance Foundation wants to turn Bethel AME church at Sumter and Taylor streets into a Civil Rights museum and performing arts center. But the project lacks money. sellis@thestate.com
The Renaissance Foundation wants to turn Bethel AME church at Sumter and Taylor streets into a Civil Rights museum and performing arts center. But the project lacks money. sellis@thestate.com

Local

Historic downtown Bethel AME waits – and waits – for money to bring new life

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

July 02, 2017 6:29 PM

A nearly century-old downtown landmark representing Columbia’s African-American culture and history awaits new life as a museum and performing arts center.

But a lack of money has kept restoration of the historic Bethel AME Church on hold for more than a decade. More than $1 million in public money from the city and Richland County has gone toward the project, though the building still stands unused.

The nonprofit Renaissance Foundation, which is devoted to promoting arts and culture in the community and to restoring the church, is renewing its long-stalled fundraising efforts. The foundation lacks around $3 million to fund the Bethel project, said former Mayor Bob Coble, who is among new leadership joining the foundation’s board.

“We need to push and get the project completed,” Coble said. “It’s hard to raise money, and I think that’s just a fact.”

Built in 1921 and designed by the nation’s first African-American licensed architect, John Lankford, the Bethel AME church has sat vacant at Sumter and Taylor streets since 1995, when the congregation relocated to Woodrow Street in the Shandon neighborhood.

It was a gathering place for civil rights activity and black community events. “There’s a lot of history packed into that facility, and a lot of sacrifices were made in order for that structure to be built,” said the Rev. Caesar Richburg, pastor of Bethel AME for the past six months.

The vision for restoring the church is to make it a civil rights museum, art gallery and 500-600-seat performance hall. Supporters believe it will be a community asset, a tourist draw and an economic development engine.

“This building reminds me of a canvas that you can just take and paint a beautiful picture,” said Mary Skinner-Jones, director of the Renaissance Foundation since 2004 and a member of Bethel AME. “I think there’s a need for the art community to have a place that they can perform where they can actually fill the house. It’s important to local artists that we have that.”

Saving and repurposing the building is important, too, she said, “to be able to tell the story to future generations, to be able to preserve and not tear down.”

Some structural work was done on the building several years ago, including replacing the roof, removing asbestos and restoring the stained-glass windows. Those windows will be reinstalled whenever the full renovation of the building is complete, Skinner-Jones said.

Coble, who has not yet attended his first board meeting, was not sure how much money the foundation has raised over the years for the project, and Skinner-Jones could not provide a figure when asked.

In 2013, The State reported the foundation had raised more than $2.7 million since 2004, most of it from city and county hospitality tax funding. About $1 million had come from the county at the time. In 2015, the county gave $100,000 to the foundation, a county spokeswoman said.

The city has given several hundred thousand dollars to the Renaissance Foundation over the years. Exact amounts given in total by the city and county were not immediately available Friday.

Three years ago, City Council committed to give $75,000 a year for multiple years to the foundation – if the foundation met conditions that included securing tax credits for the renovation. But those conditions have not been met, and that money has not been disbursed to the foundation.

Under new guidance on its board, the Renaissance Foundation will be seeking grants, public and private funding and tax credits to help with the project costs, Coble said. In a few weeks, it plans to launch a new fundraising campaign, Skinner-Jones said.

In the meantime, the building stands soundly – if unkempt – and will continue waiting to be remade. Richburg, the pastor, said the church is feeling excitement, not anxiousness or impatience, at seeing the project make a new push toward completion.

“Yes, it’s taken a little longer than we’ve anticipated. I think all would say that,” Richburg said. “Nevertheless, there is healthy and renewed traction toward completion of the project.”

Reach Ellis at (803) 771-8307.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The incredible true story of Ian Gale

View More Video