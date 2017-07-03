Meet the SC baby with her own billboard and perhaps the Lowcountry’s biggest birth announcement

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Cemetery vandalism brings community together Pause 0:48 Woah, baby! Coworkers surprise Bluffton dad with larger-than-life birth announcement 0:53 American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 1:46 Lake Murray Boat Parade 2017 1:06 Columbia's historic Bethel AME Church awaits renovation 2:48 Patriotic photographer lives like an eagle 0:41 E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus 1:00 Ever seen a manatee in person? This guy's visiting Hilton Head 1:30 Samsung brings 950 jobs to Newberry 1:12 Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Will Settle, of Bluffton, is the director of sales for Marlin Outdoor Advertising. His coworkers surprised him with a billboard birth announcement for his daughter Carter Louise Settle. His sales route spans from Rock Hill, S.C., to Statesboro, Ga. The bi Wade Livingston wlivingston@islandpacket.com

