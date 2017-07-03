Overturned tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-20

An overturned tractor trailer caused a major area road to be closed Monday.
All of I-20’s westbound lanes were shut down at the 87 mile marker, at the White Pond Road exit near Elgin, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It was a single-vehicle incident, as only the tractor trailer was involved, according to Cpl. Bill Ryan.
The driver of the tractor trailer was airlifted to an area hospital, but there was no word on his condition, said Ryan, adding no other injuries were reported.
Ryan said one lane should re-open soon, but there’s no word on how long the rest of the road will be closed. Drivers should expect delays, including on the eastbound lanes.
Kershaw Co. 7/3/17 Traffic Alert I-20 WB @ 87mm is shutdown due to overturned tractor trailer. Expect delays— Trooper Bill SCHP (@SCHP_Troop3) July 3, 2017
Comments