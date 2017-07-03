Sunny skies and lots of peaches expected in Gilbert for Independence Day

Go for peaches. Go for fun.
The Lexington County Peach Festival is being held from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Gilbert Community Park in Gilbert.
The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day, with a high near 95.
Here’s what’s happening when:
9 a.m.: PEACH RECIPE CONTEST
at Gilbert Primary School Cafetorium
9 a.m.: CAR SHOW
until 2 p.m. at Gilbert Middle School
9 a.m.: LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
until 11 p.m. at Gilbert Community Park
9:30 a.m.: PEACH PARADE
Lexington County Sheriff Jeff Koon is this year’s grand marshal. Ending at Main and Hayes streets
11 a.m.: MORNING PROGRAM, at Gilbert Primary School Cafetorium
The Morning Program is free and open to all festival guests. (Recognition of oldest and youngest in attendance, presentation of peach recipe contest awards, awarding of parade trophies, guest speakers and more)
11 a.m.: LUNCH IN THE PARK
until 2 p.m. BBQ pork and chicken plates
Other food and drink items will be served all day until 11 p.m.: hot dogs, chips, peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach sundaes, peach slush, peach tea and peach delights.
Noon: READING OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE
Rob Sanders, iHeartMedia at Main Stage
10 p.m.: FIREWORKS at the field behind Gilbert Primary School
