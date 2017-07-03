A scene from last year’s Lexington County Peach Festival in Gilbert.
Local

July 03, 2017 7:32 PM

Sunny skies and lots of peaches expected in Gilbert for Independence Day

From staff reports

Go for peaches. Go for fun.

The Lexington County Peach Festival is being held from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Gilbert Community Park in Gilbert.

The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day, with a high near 95.

Here’s what’s happening when:

9 a.m.: PEACH RECIPE CONTEST

at Gilbert Primary School Cafetorium

9 a.m.: CAR SHOW

until 2 p.m. at Gilbert Middle School

9 a.m.: LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

until 11 p.m. at Gilbert Community Park

9:30 a.m.: PEACH PARADE

Lexington County Sheriff Jeff Koon is this year’s grand marshal. Ending at Main and Hayes streets

11 a.m.: MORNING PROGRAM, at Gilbert Primary School Cafetorium

The Morning Program is free and open to all festival guests. (Recognition of oldest and youngest in attendance, presentation of peach recipe contest awards, awarding of parade trophies, guest speakers and more)

11 a.m.: LUNCH IN THE PARK

until 2 p.m. BBQ pork and chicken plates

Other food and drink items will be served all day until 11 p.m.: hot dogs, chips, peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach sundaes, peach slush, peach tea and peach delights.

Noon: READING OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

Rob Sanders, iHeartMedia at Main Stage

10 p.m.: FIREWORKS at the field behind Gilbert Primary School

