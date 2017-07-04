SC Twitter user posts Bahamas video claiming it was Myrtle Beach. It didn’t go well.

A Twitter user from Conway was at the receiving end of the internet’s wrath after posting a video clip depicting what was allegedly ocean water from Myrtle Beach.
The Twitter user, @23Mullikin, posted on June 27 a clip of a clear bottle with clear water being poured into the ocean. The caption read “Myrtle Beach, SC” with a heart eyes emoji.
Myrtle Beach, SC pic.twitter.com/0i5z8Rxf6I— Mo (@23Mullikin) June 27, 2017
Some people called out the user, stating that it’s a video from the Bahamas posted on Youtube in 2016 captioned, “magic water from the Bahamas.”
But @23Mullikin told that user that it was Myrtle Beach. @23Mullikin would later clarify that it was all a joke and seemed frustrated by people who were taking the post seriously.
me watching all these people @ me about myrtle beach pic.twitter.com/9rN4v94tJb— Mo (@23Mullikin) June 28, 2017
Naturally, others joined in on the joke.
Here you go I think you meant this picture pic.twitter.com/mWFWIdZv7B— King Johnsdaman (@Johns_Da_Man) June 28, 2017
This user “fixed” it.
fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/0jetKooTQZ— A l y s s a ♡ (@wiignewton) June 29, 2017
This user recreated it with a plastic bottle.
Myrtle Beach, SC pic.twitter.com/FbZgj3nZk1— car (@WernerCarleigh) June 29, 2017
In the end, @23Mullikin became Twitterfamous for the post when Buzzfeed picked it up as a story. And we all had a good laugh while being jealous that we don’t live by the water like @23Mullikin does. Even if it’s not Bahamian water.
