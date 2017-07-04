The Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington hosts an Independence Day celebration that concludes with a fireworks show. dmclemore@thestate.com
July 04, 2017 7:56 PM

Severe weather prompts postponement of Newberry County fireworks

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

Newberry County, SC

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday night that threatened severe weather prompted the postponement of the county Fireworks celebration until Saturday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m. the technicians responsible for the display decided lightning in the area caused too much risk for the “firing mechanism, ” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The National Weather Service was following storms moving through the Midlands. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for areas of Forest Acres until 8 p.m.

