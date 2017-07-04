Severe weather prompts postponement of Newberry County fireworks

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday night that threatened severe weather prompted the postponement of the county Fireworks celebration until Saturday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m. the technicians responsible for the display decided lightning in the area caused too much risk for the “firing mechanism, ” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
The National Weather Service was following storms moving through the Midlands. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for areas of Forest Acres until 8 p.m.
