Here’s how you can score a free entree at Chick-Fil-A

It’s time to go digging for that cow Halloween outfit that has been collecting dust all these years.
Chick-Fil-A will celebrate its 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, and those who are dressed up as a cow or wearing any sort of cow apparel will receive one free entree.
Share your love for the @EatMorChikin Cows w/ #CowAppreciationDay. See what happens when we deliver your messages on July 11th! pic.twitter.com/dbBoOYY8Dz— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 29, 2017
You have to physically go into the restaurant, though. You can’t redeem the free entree through the app.
If you’re trying to stick to your diet, this day may not be for you. The company said it has simplified the process by eliminating salads from the free entrees list. Chick-Fil-A suggests giving a try to their Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, instead.
You can redeem your free entree at any restaurant on Tuesday from the time it opens through 7 p.m. And if you do, take a picture and share it with us: @TheState.
