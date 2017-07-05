FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, employees familiarize themselves with a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in New York. The restaurant will be giving away free entrees to those wearing cow apparel on Tuesday.
Local

July 05, 2017 1:36 PM

Here’s how you can score a free entree at Chick-Fil-A

Posted by Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

It’s time to go digging for that cow Halloween outfit that has been collecting dust all these years.

Chick-Fil-A will celebrate its 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, and those who are dressed up as a cow or wearing any sort of cow apparel will receive one free entree.

You have to physically go into the restaurant, though. You can’t redeem the free entree through the app.

If you’re trying to stick to your diet, this day may not be for you. The company said it has simplified the process by eliminating salads from the free entrees list. Chick-Fil-A suggests giving a try to their Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, instead.

You can redeem your free entree at any restaurant on Tuesday from the time it opens through 7 p.m. And if you do, take a picture and share it with us: @TheState.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

