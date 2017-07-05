New Harbison Theatre director sees potential for ‘next level’ performances

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College has named a new executive director who plans to build on the “cutting edge” programming that attracts thousands of theater-goers each year.
After 10 years leading the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, Kristin Cobb will replace Katie Fox as executive director of Harbison Theatre.
Cobb, 47, delved into theater and found a second home at the Fine Arts Center as a child in Camden, she said.
After graduating from the University of South Carolina with a journalism degree in 1993, she worked in local TV and radio before shifting to marketing at the Fine Arts Center in 2004. She became its executive director in 2007.
“The arts is what connects us all as human beings, and it’s so vital to our existence that we embrace it, that we foster the relationships among artists and the community,” Cobb said.
Starting Aug. 1, she steps into the role at Harbison Theatre left by Fox, who resigned this month to start work as a senior strategic project manager at Sagacious Partners.
Cobb said she’s excited to build on the foundation Fox laid at Harbison. In addition to continuing the “adventurous” type of shows the theater puts on, she said, she’ll be reaching out to the community to “find out what might be missing that we can fill the void, finding out what that next level is.”
