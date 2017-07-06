Feels like temperatures to exceed 100 degrees in the Midlands

The days of scorching heat have arrived in the Midlands and will stick around through at least the rest of the week, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s this afternoon, with light southwest winds in the morning. But feels like temperatures are set to reach as high as 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
No rain has been forecasted to cool down the area for Thursday night. Friday’s feels like temperatures are also expected to range between 100 and 105, according to Thursday’s forecaster discussion.
The high heat could affect the operation of carriage horses in Charleston, where horses have to be pulled off the streets if temperatures reach 95 degrees. Carriage horses were ordered off the Holy City’s streets on Wednesday, after city officials determined it was too hot for them to stay in operation, according to Live 5 News.
Carriage horse operators have been under fire in recent months, after a horse appeared to collapse in April while on tour and another had to be retired after it took off and threw its operator onto the street twice.
There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms through at least Monday after Friday in the Midlands.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
