Son in SC jail ‘distraught’ as mother still missing, attorney says

Police in York County continue to investigate the disappearance of a Florida woman missing two months who was staying in Rock Hill because her son had been arrested on attempted murder charges.
Police have not linked charges facing the son with his mother’s disappearance. They have said Mishelle Calvert was in Rock Hill for several weeks, staying at her son’s home while he was in jail.
Investigators determined Calvert, 54, had stayed at the Bonnybrook Circle home in Rock Hill of her son, Joshua Goodman, after he was arrested April 9. She was supposed to leave for Florida in early May, but has not been seen or heard from since, Faris said.
Twana Burris-Alcide, Goodman’s lawyer, said Goodman and other family members “remain distraught” that Calvert is missing. Goodman had been in contact with his mother from jail and Calvert had been a “vocal advocate for her son,” Burris-Alcide said.
Calvert had told Burris-Alcide that she planned to be at a bond hearing in late May for her son. Then Burris-Alcide saw in the media that Calvert was missing.
“It is sad, and all hope that she is located,” Burris-Alcide said.
Calvert’s car was found in Charlotte by police, but no one has heard from or seen Calvert, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are still looking for Calvert, Faris said.
“We still consider her missing,” Faris said.
In the case against Goodman, a judge ruled last week there was probable cause to continue with attempted murder charges in the April 9 beating of a female neighbor, said Burris-Alcide and prosecutors. An attempted murder charge involving a male neighbor who tried to intervene was reduced to assault after Burris-Alcide argued there was “mutual combat.”
Goodman remains jailed without bond. He is charged with attempted murder, assault and throwing body fluids on an officer, and a resisting arrest and drug charge that were reduced by the magistrate, said Misti Shelton, a 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.
Anyone with information about Mishelle Calvert is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments