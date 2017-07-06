SC mayor tells city residents ‘we can’t raise your children’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 North Charleston City Mayor Keith Summey says the city 'can't raise your children' Pause 0:37 Watch a North Carolina police officer take the plunge on a slip-and-slide 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:22 Watch 4th of July fireworks show in Lexington 1:44 Immigrants realize dream of U.S. citizenship in N.C. 1:29 Cemetery vandalism brings community together 0:48 Woah, baby! Coworkers surprise Bluffton dad with larger-than-life birth announcement 0:53 American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 1:46 Lake Murray Boat Parade 2017 1:06 Columbia's historic Bethel AME Church awaits renovation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email North Charleston’s Mayor Keith Summey is firing back at a civic group’s claims that the city does not offer enough activities to keep the city’s youth busy through the summer and out of trouble. City of North Charleston

North Charleston’s Mayor Keith Summey is firing back at a civic group’s claims that the city does not offer enough activities to keep the city’s youth busy through the summer and out of trouble. City of North Charleston