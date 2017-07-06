SC mayor tells city residents ‘we can’t raise your children’

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said Wednesday that parents should not “shove” the responsibility of raising the city’s children onto the government, after critics said there are not enough activities to keep the city’s youth out of trouble during the summer.
“It will shock you what we have out there for people to do,” said Summey in a video posted Wednesday to the city’s Facebook page. “The problem is we can’t raise your children. It is your responsibility to raise your children.”
Summey said that there are “numerous programs” to keep kids busy. And that his parents made sure that he stayed active when he was a child during the summer break. Summey said parents and the community have to work with children to keep them out of trouble and not shove the responsibility “on the back of government.”
The video was captioned, “We are citizens that have to work together.”
The video was published after the National Action Network called for the resignation of North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers, according to Live 5 News. The station reported that the group’s state president accused Driggers and Summey of ignoring the black community.
