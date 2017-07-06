Sheriff’s investigators seek public’s help identifying potential witness to murder

Richland County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding a person who may have been a witness to a murder.
Investigators said that a man died from injuries received during a shooting that took place on June 27 around 3 a.m., at the BP gas station at 1005 Fontaine Road just outside of Dentsville.
The shooting stemmed from an argument involving an unidentified suspect who shot the man who later died after refusing to give him a ride. The suspect, also a man, then fled the scene. He has since been arrested.
Anyone who can provide investigators with information relating to the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments