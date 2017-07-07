A mother dying of cancer yearns to find her missing son

A mother dying of cancer is intent on finding a son who’s been missing since he was last seen in rural Davie County more than a year ago.
Newton resident Andy Sigmon, 23, was last seen wandering shirtless and shoeless in dense woods near the Yadkin River on April 5, 2016, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
“With all that’s going on with my health, because my cancer is terminal, I just want my baby boy home,” his mother, Gail Sigmon, told the newspaper. The paper said she may have just months to live.
Last Saturday, a couple of dozen volunteers scoured the area around the historic Cooleemee Plantation, where a man acting erratically had been seen on the day he disappeared.
“Get away; they’re trying to kill me,” he told a caretaker before running deeper into the woods. Authorities mounted an extensive search but found only Sigmon’s Jeep a short distance away.
Volunteers later found a shirt, shoes and a lighter that belonged to Sigmon. Kim Williams, a retired Winston-Salem police officer who used her search dog to look for him, believes Sigmon likely died in the Yadkin near a deep ravine.
Davie County detectives continue to pursue the case, Sheriff J.D. Hartman told the Observer on Thursday. But, Hartman added, “There’s been no activity from (Sigmon) since he was last seen.”
Hartman said no money has been withdrawn from Sigmon’s bank account and his cell phone hasn’t been used since he disappeared. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Stutts at 336-751-6238.
Sigmon had experimented with drugs while in high school and progressed to harder opiates, his mother told the Journal. He had emerged from rehab a month before he disappeared.
With no other leads to follow, volunteers will continue their search for Sigmon, Williams told the newspaper.
“Gail may see him before we do,” she said. “But we won’t give up.”
