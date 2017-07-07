Uptick of deadly pet virus in SC prompts free vaccine offering

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Richland investigator recalls tracking 'very violent' SC inmate after first escape Pause 1:18 North Charleston City Mayor Keith Summey says the city 'can't raise your children' 0:37 Watch a North Carolina police officer take the plunge on a slip-and-slide 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:22 Watch 4th of July fireworks show in Lexington 1:44 Immigrants realize dream of U.S. citizenship in N.C. 1:29 Cemetery vandalism brings community together 0:48 Woah, baby! Coworkers surprise Bluffton dad with larger-than-life birth announcement 0:53 American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 1:46 Lake Murray Boat Parade 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A deadly outbreak of canine distemper in York and Lancaster counties has prompted the Humane Society of the United States to offer free and low-cost vaccine clinics in both counties on Saturday. The Lancaster County Animal Shelter temporarily closed in May because of the contagious virus and animal hospitals and rescue groups in York County saw an uptick in the illness. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

A deadly outbreak of canine distemper in York and Lancaster counties has prompted the Humane Society of the United States to offer free and low-cost vaccine clinics in both counties on Saturday. The Lancaster County Animal Shelter temporarily closed in May because of the contagious virus and animal hospitals and rescue groups in York County saw an uptick in the illness. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball