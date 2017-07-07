Local

July 07, 2017 11:57 AM

SC man charged with sharing child porn on social media

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

LANCASTER COUNTY

A Lancaster County man has been arrested and charged with sharing child pornography on social media, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

James Thomas Lee Martin, 26, of Heath Springs was arrested June 30 on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to state attorney general Alan Wilson. The felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, as well as the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrest.

Investigators say Martin was involved in a previous investigation with a minor victim, which led to the discovery of images of child pornography they say he distributed via social media.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 4:53

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons
The Southeastern path of the 2017 Total Eclipse 1:42

The Southeastern path of the 2017 Total Eclipse
SC escape captured in Texas 5:47

SC escape captured in Texas

View More Video