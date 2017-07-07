There was overwhelming community support for Greenlawn Memorial Park, where more than 100 graves were vandalized over the weekend. People came to help clean up and replace damaged or missing flags on the graves of veterans.
Local

July 07, 2017 4:53 PM

Richland County cemetery to say 'Thanks' with Saturday cookout

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Greenlawn Memorial Park invited family members and members of the community to a cookout on Saturday to say “Thank You” for the outpouring of support after last weekend’s vandalism.

American flags that had been placed in advance of the July 4th holiday were damaged, flowers were shredded and vases scattered in the vandalizing of more than 100 gravesites sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Justin Scott Beach, 24, was charged with the crime on July 4th.

Family members with loved ones buried at the large cemetery in lower Richland and others in the community turned out in the hours following discovery of the vandalism to help clean up the mess.

The “Family and Community Appreciation Cookout” will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the cemetery which is located at Garners Ferry Road at Leesburg Road off I-77. A brief ceremony will kick off the “family-friendly” festivities.

“Staff will grill and serve a lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs and Pelican’s SnoBalls will be onsite to provide their delicious frozen treats. Food and festivities will be at no cost to attendees,” cemetery management said in a news release.

