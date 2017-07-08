Another Kmart will close in SC

Another South Carolina community is losing a Kmart, dropping the number of stores of the struggling department store to fewer than a dozen in the state.
The Kmart on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence was listed among 35 stores that were named as “unprofitable” by Sears Holdings Corp. CEO Eddie Lampert in a blog post Friday. The company has been closing stores for some time in hopes of turning around its business.
The Florence Kmart will be among eight Sears and 34 other Kmart stores that will close by early October. Hundreds of store closings have already been announced this year.
Sears had said in March that there was "substantial doubt" it could continue after years of bleeding money, though it has insisted that its actions to regroup should help reduce that risk. With more people shopping online, mall foot traffic has dropped.
Lampert noted Friday that Sears has opened smaller stores to attract customers and is on track to cut $1.25 billion in yearly costs.
There were 624 Kmart stores and 651 Sears stores as of the end of April. In South Carolina, only 11 stores remain, with four in the Midlands. No other store closings were listed for the Palmetto State.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
