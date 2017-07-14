Local

July 14, 2017 1:36 PM

Fatal interstate crash closes I-77 lanes, 1 reopened

Staff Reports

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

At least one person was killed in a wreck on Interstate 77 near Columbia on Friday afternoon.

Columbia Fire Department reported the crash around 1:14 p.m. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his office was called to the scene.

The collision occurred near Exit 10 at the Fort Jackson Boulevard interchange. All southbound lanes were closed, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

One lane had reopened as of 2:15 p.m., but drivers were urged to use caution.

Firefighters reportedly removed two people from the vehicle and transported one to the hospital.

Check back for updates.

