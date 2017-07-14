Fatal interstate crash closes I-77 lanes, 1 reopened

At least one person was killed in a wreck on Interstate 77 near Columbia on Friday afternoon.
Columbia Fire Department reported the crash around 1:14 p.m. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his office was called to the scene.
#TheCFD on scene of MVC w/ entrapment I77 SB just prior to MM10 all lanes currently closed #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/2PFhBMYf2T— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 14, 2017
The collision occurred near Exit 10 at the Fort Jackson Boulevard interchange. All southbound lanes were closed, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
One lane had reopened as of 2:15 p.m., but drivers were urged to use caution.
Firefighters reportedly removed two people from the vehicle and transported one to the hospital.
