Does Lexington County run a ‘modern-day debtors prison’? County officials say no.

Lexington County officials deny they are operating a “modern-day debtors prison” by sending people who can’t afford to pay court fines and fees to jail.
The county this week responded to a federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union that seeks to end practices in magistrate court that the suit says affect more than 1,000 people a year who do not pay promptly.
In the responses sent in Wednesday, county officials repeatedly reject what they call “the inferences” that the ACLU has made from “valid judicial orders.” It’s the first response from county officials to the federal lawsuit filed June 1 on behalf of five Midlands residents.
Officials sued are Chief Magistrate Rebecca Adams, Associate Chief Magistrate Albert Dooley, Public Defender Rob Madsen and Sheriff Jay Koon.
U.S. Magistrate Shiva Hodges has asked the ACLU and the defendants to try to resolve the matter through mediation by May 1.
The ACLU said the five residents served 20 to 63 days in the county jail since August because they were unable to pay amounts ranging from $680 to $2,163. The five were fined for offenses such as driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance and a minor assault, it said.
County practices create “persistent, widespread and routine arrest and incarceration” for low-income persons dealing with traffic tickets and misdemeanor offenses, the lawsuit says.
All nine county magistrates sometimes fail to adequately discuss arrangements to pay what’s owed in installments and to extend deadlines when merited instead of sending people to jail, the lawsuit says. County officials dispute that, saying those options were given to the five plaintiffs.
One goal of filing the lawsuit is to set the stage for an overhaul of what commonly happens across South Carolina, ACLU officials have said. The challenge to Lexington County practices is part of a national effort to change how local courts pursue nonpayment of fines and fees, officials with the state chapter of the ACLU have said.
The lawsuit also said more public defenders beyond the 15 positions authorized should be added so that indigents charged with traffic offenses and minor crimes can have free legal representation. But defendants sometimes spend weeks behind bars without being told legal assistance is available to challenge their jailing, the lawsuit said.
Such help is available now upon request, Madsen said in his reply.
