More Videos

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Pause
President Trump: 'I loved our Henry' 1:15

President Trump: "I loved our Henry"

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena 1:36

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Dog tales from PETSinc 1:33

Dog tales from PETSinc

  • VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

    SCE&G hosted a media tour to see the two nuclear reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Jenkinsville, SC.

SCE&G hosted a media tour to see the two nuclear reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Jenkinsville, SC. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
SCE&G hosted a media tour to see the two nuclear reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Jenkinsville, SC. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Local

SCE&G seeks reactor project meeting

By SAMMY FRETWELL

sfretwell@thestate.com

July 21, 2017 7:46 PM

COLUMBIA, SC SCE&G plans to meet next week with the state Public Service Commission to discuss the company’s beleaguered nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County northwest of Columbia.

The company wants to meet with the PSC next Friday at 10 a.m. to brief the utilities board on the status of the project and a review the company is conducting. The project is $2.5 billion-to $3-billion-overbudget and years behind schedule. SCE&G is building two additional reactors to complement an existing reactor at its V.C. Summer power station.

SCE&G and its junior partner, Santee Cooper, are trying to decide whether to scrap the partially completed project in the wake of the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, its chief contractor. The PSC said earlier this month that a meeting is needed.

“While the evaluation process is still underway, the company is sensitive to the commission's directive of July 12, 2017 that we schedule a follow-up briefing and to the fact that the commission has not been briefed on this matter since April,’’ an attorney for SCE&G, Belton Zeigler, said in a letter to the PSC. “For those reasons, the company is requesting this briefing as an interim update on the status of the evaluation process and to answer questions that the commissioners may have about the project.’’

The nuclear project has been a source of controversy. Customers of SCE&G have been hit with nine rate increases to finance the project. Anti-nuclear groups, some small businesses and environmentalists are urging the project be scrapped before ratepayers are assessed more rate increases.

By some estimates, the project could cost as much as $23 billion, about twice the original amount. Delays have in part been attributed to difficulty getting nuclear reactor parts on time.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Pause
President Trump: 'I loved our Henry' 1:15

President Trump: "I loved our Henry"

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena 1:36

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Dog tales from PETSinc 1:33

Dog tales from PETSinc

  • Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

    A female suspect allegedly stole clothes then attempted to pepper spray an employee in the face at a Richland County Old Navy.

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

View More Video