Deals for partial cleanup of polluted sites spur Vista development

An Augusta company seeking to redevelop land with a history of contamination in Columbia’s Vista is working on an agreement that would allow it to avoid liability for pollution caused by the property’s past owners.
But the proposal by the Southeastern development corporation isn’t unique in the Vista. It’s the latest in a series of efforts to transform tainted industrial property into sites for new businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores.
Developers are doing so by striking deals with state regulators to study, monitor and contain contamination, often without cleaning up all pollution on property they’d like to purchase and build on.
Such deals, known as brownfields agreements, have been vital in redeveloping land into useful commercial sites in the Vista between the State House and the Congaree River, said Fred Delk, director of the Columbia Development Corp.
“These are really, really important,’’ Delk said of brownfields agreements. “This is an old warehouse and railroad district. In the day, keeping things environmentally friendly was not important.
“So what all of these developers do is take care of the basic problem and reuse the property in a way that is safe.’’
In the past decade, companies have struck 16 voluntary cleanup agreements with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control that allow them to redevelop land in and around the Congaree Vista, the agency said. In return for limited cleanups and efforts to control contamination, developers are protected from liability for pollution that was caused by previous owners.
Brownfields agreements can save developers substantial amounts of money on legal and cleanup bills. Often, brownfields cleanups bring property to a level suitable for commercial development, but are not extensive enough to make the land suitable for permanent, single family homes. Once DHEC signs off on a contract, the agency is comfortable that the land is safe for certain uses by the public.
Delk estimated that his office has helped developers get federal money to study about 100 contaminated sites in the Vista and elsewhere in Columbia during the past 20 years.
Brownfields redevelopment sites in the Vista include land now containing the Hyatt Place hotel on Gervais Street, as well as property being developed into apartments at the old Palmetto Compress warehouse on Devine Street, said Delk and DHEC officials. Norfolk Southern, a railroad, also has a brownfields agreement at the site of an old fertilizer plant on Lincoln Street. The land would be the site of a hotel, according to DHEC.
In other parts of the city, the Columbia Fireflies baseball stadium off Bull Street and properties along North Main Street also have benefited from brownfields agreements, according to DHEC.
The property Southeastern wants to redevelop for a grocery store and apartments is a highly visible tract at 1409 Huger St. The six acres once contained a manufactured gas plant, blamed for sending coal tar into the Congaree River, and later a public bus maintenance yard owned by SCE&G. DHEC recently sent out a notice advising the public of Southeastern’s proposed brownfields contract with the state. Some of the land that was part of the gas plant site already is under a brownfields cleanup agreement, records show.
Across South Carolina, government regulators have put together 632 voluntary brownfields cleanup contracts for property redevelopment since 1989, regulators said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has historically favored such agreements as a way to reuse industrial property, if the land isn’t too contaminated. That helps deter building on virgin, undeveloped property, program supporters say.
Mark Senn, president of Southeastern, said it would be difficult to redevelop industrial land without brownfields agreements that limit liability for companies seeking to purchase and build on the property. Brownfields agreements often are struck between state regulators and prospective buyers who don’t want to be responsible for pollution caused by former owners.
“It’s a good program,’’ Senn said Saturday. “If you had to take on the liability of the former owners, you would never get any redeveloped sites, particularly in downtown areas. I imagine most property in most urban areas has some contamination.’’
Not all sites, however, are suitable for brownfields agreements. Some are too polluted and pose too much of a risk without more extensive cleanups. Extensive cleanups often are required on the nation’s most contaminated sites. Those that have been abandoned and are heavily polluted often are targeted for cleanup under the federal Superfund program.
Sometimes, critics question whether proposed brownfields agreements are warranted.
Earlier this year, South Carolina regulators caught heat for considering a voluntary brownfields deal with one of President Donald Trump’s companies on contaminated land in North Charleston. The state later turned down the contract, saying Trump’s company didn’t provide enough information to make a decision.
Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said brownfields agreements are generally good ways to bring vacant industrial land back into use, as has occurred in the Vista. But Stangler also said the public should pay careful attention to proposed brownfields agreements to make sure contamination gets cleaned up properly.
“These are pretty serious things,’’ Stangler said. “If there are past problems at these industrial sites, we want to make sure .... they are cleaned up appropriately. The public should be part of that process.’’
Senn and state regulators said SCE&G has cleaned up much of the Huger Street land for which Southeastern is seeking a brownfields cleanup contract. Coal tar no longer is draining into the river from the site, according to DHEC.
But the property still has lingering pollution concerns that need more study, records show.
Gas seeping from the soil is among the issues that must be addressed before developers can build a 30,000-square-foot grocery store, 12,500 square feet of retail space and 177 apartments, according to DHEC and city records.
Gas containing benzene, a cancer-causing material, has been detected above a federal safety level, according to results of a 2016 study outlined in DHEC’s proposed cleanup contract.
Another report noted the gases did not appear to pose a threat to indoor air for commercial use of the land, but the contract requires more study. Senn’s company could install a vapor control system, which would keep gas out of buildings. Senn said studies will determine his company’s next move.
“You could either remove it or you can contain it so that is within the standards of DHEC,’’ he said.
Delk said he expects any contamination issues on the site will be addressed to DHEC’s satisfaction and the land will be redeveloped, as has occurred on other sites in the Vista. Senn did not have a target date for starting the project.
“What they are talking about doing there is a many, many, many million-dollar project,’’ Delk said. “So in the scheme of things, this (work) is just a part of doing business.’’
