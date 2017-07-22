Man in his 70s drowns at Lake Murray
July 22, 2017

Afternoon swim turns into 'tragic accident' on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The body of a man in his 70s was recovered from Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was “with family and friends enjoying the nice day on the lake when he went under the water and did not come up,” said Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Adam Myrick.

The cause of death will be determined by the Lexington County Coroner’s office and although the investigation continues “this appears to be a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s department tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The call came in to 911 around 2 p.m. and the man’s body was recovered around 5 p.m. in not very deep water near Palm Point Drive, Myrick said.

The group was gathered on private property behind a residential area on the lake near Irmo, Myrick said.

Search and rescue crews from Lexington and Richland County as well as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the call.

