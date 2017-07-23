Flooding shows a car under water at Main and Whaley streets.
Local

July 23, 2017 7:07 PM

Heavy rains, thunderstorms lead to flash flood warning in Columbia

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The thunderstorms rolling across South Carolina on Sunday have led to a flash flood warning for Columbia among many other areas.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Columbia and Forest acres at 7 p.m. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. and there are reports of roadways blocked by water from the storms.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted it rescued a person trapped inside vehicle because of the flooding at the intersections of Whaley and Main streets. No injuries were reported.

Flooded roads were also reported at the intersections of Franklin and Sumter streets, Bull and Taylor streets, I-277 and Farrow Road, 1700 Blossom Street, S Woodrow Street and Rosewood Drive and 1000 Assembly Street.

Columbia, Lexington and West Columbia were all included in a sever thunderstorm warning at approximately 6:40 p.m. That warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

The forecast for Sunday night calls for a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 11 p.m., with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.

These storms could produce winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. Hail and wind damage is possible in these areas.

Other areas in the Palmetto State under severe thunderstorm warnings include Lugoff, Camden, Blythewood, Newberry, Whitmire, Prosperity, Aiken, North Augusta, Belvedere, Edgefield, Saluda, Johnston, McBee and Bethune.

Flash flood warnings were also issued in Chesterfield County, near Ruby.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., with temperatures rising to a possible high of 95, but heat index values as high as 103.

