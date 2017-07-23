Columbia Fire Department battles apartment blaze during thunderstorm

During the severe thunderstorms on Sunday night, the Columbia Fire Department reported it was battling an apartment fire.
Just after 8:30 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department reported on Twitter it had units on the scene of a fire at 4467 Blossom Street, the Capri Apartments near the intersection with Beltline Boulevard.
Firefighters saw black smoke when the arrived, but have contained the fire, according to the tweet.
No injuries were reported, according to the Columbia Fire Department which added the fire was limited to two unoccupied apartments and damage crews are ventilating the structure.
